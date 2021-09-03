Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Wage subsidy glitch: Accountant shocked by MSD response to system outage

5 minutes to read
Accountant says he has been shocked at the response from an MSD staffer over a glitch in its system. Photo / File

Accountant says he has been shocked at the response from an MSD staffer over a glitch in its system. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

An accountant who called MSD to help his client claim the wage subsidy after the Government's website went down for hours ahead of the application deadline says he was shocked by the unsympathetic response he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.