Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Apple’s new accessibility features: Voice cloning, letting your iPhone ‘see’ for you - An advocate’s verdict

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Apple's Live Speech synthesiser will let someone with speech impairment participate in a voice call.

Apple's Live Speech synthesiser will let someone with speech impairment participate in a voice call.

Apple has previewed a raft of new vision, hearing and mobility features to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Most are due for release by the end of the year.

One is Personal Voice, which allows

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business