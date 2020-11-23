Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Viv Beck: Auckland to put best foot forward for America's Cup and Christmas

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Team NZ hit the water in their new AC-75, Te Rehutai which they will defend the America's Cup in. Video / Emirates Team NZ
NZ Herald
By: Viv Beck

OPINION:

Make no mistake, Auckland Council and Auckland Transport have a lot of work to do. City centre businesses, battling the impact of losing about $400 million of consumer spending since Covid-19 struck, need a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.