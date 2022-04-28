Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Vital looks south: Why private hospitals are flavour of the month

4 minutes to read
Vital will invest an estimated $40 million in development costs to Ormiston Hospital in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Vital will invest an estimated $40 million in development costs to Ormiston Hospital in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

NZX-listed hospital owner Vital Healthcare Property Trust is seeking $200 million from the market to establish, among other things, a presence in the South Island.

Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties Management, which part-owns and manages the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.