Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Visa system is a crazy and infuriating bureaucracy, crisis in food supply and air-conditioning looming, recruiter says

John Weekes
By
5 mins to read
Immigration Minister Andrew Little has ordered a review into aspects of the work visa application process after ‘serious concerns’ were raised by a whistleblower. Video / Mark Mitchell

The volatile visa situation has taken a twist, with a recruiter saying many businesses are missing out on the accredited employer scheme and supply chains are hurting.

New data from the air conditioning industry claimed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business