Colleagues, friends and family are paying tribute to Michael Noche, who died at a big construction site in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A vigil will be held tonight for Michael Noche, who a week ago fell to his death on an Auckland building site.

Mikee Santos, a Union Network of Migrants coordinator, said the candlelight tribute would be from 5pm at 188 St Johns Rd, the big Summerset Group site where a retirement village is being built.

That site is where Noche died.

Candles would be lit from 5.15pm as a tribute to the Filipino worker in the event organised by First Union and the Union Network of Migrants.

Santos said Noche’s death was a tragedy.

“The family’s years of planning to come to New Zealand have now been shattered - the devastation. They planned to start a new life here but this tragedy means the loss of a father and husband and their dream of coming to this country. That cuts deep not only on that family but every Filipino family in New Zealand,” Santos said.

Noche had been in New Zealand for about four years and was working at height on the site of Summerfield St Johns.

Already, $8220 has been raised on a Givealittle page.

“All funds raised will go towards helping Michael’s family in the future,” the page says.

“Rest in paradise scaff brothers,” one person wrote in donating.

A spokesperson for Mahi Haumaru Aotearoa WorkSafe said this week it had opened an investigation “but cannot make any further comment while the investigation is underway”.

Craig Blaikie, a director of Marin Construction which employed Noche, said: “We have had a tragic accident on site on Friday. We have reached out to Michael’s family and friends offering our condolences and are looking for ways of support. The accident is under investigation.”

One colleague acknowledged Noche’s work ethic on a social media post: “Rest in peace Michael, it was a privilege to work with you for the past few years. You were truly one of the hardest workers we had, setting an example for the other guys. Condolences to those you have left behind, it won’t be the same here without you.”

Summerset Group acknowledged the tragedy, chief executive Scott Scoullar saying the company was cooperating fully with the police and other authorities “and we will do everything we can to make sure something like this never happens again”.







