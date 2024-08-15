Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US stocks rally as strong retail sales raise hopes of ‘soft landing’

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Central banks are preparing to cut rates - is our economy ready for it? Video/ Carson Bluck

Strong US retail sales data and robust results from Walmart boosted markets and increased confidence that the US economy will avoid a recession and achieve a “soft landing”.

The renewed optimism sparked a rally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business