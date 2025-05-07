“We will agree what we’re going to talk about. My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal,” Bessent told The Ingraham Angle show.

“We’ve got to de-escalate before we can move forward,” he added.

Vice Premier He Lifeng will attend for Beijing, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

“Vice Premier He, as the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the US lead person, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent,” the ministry said.

The USTR announced that Greer would also meet with “his counterpart from the People’s Republic of China to discuss trade matters”, without naming He.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, his administration has levied new tariffs that now total 145% on goods from China, with some sector-specific measures stacked on top.

Beijing retaliated by slapping 125 levies on US imports to China, with more targeted measures.

The tit-for-tat tariffs have left the two nations with cripplingly high levies that have shocked financial markets and reportedly caused a sharp slowdown in bilateral trade.

“This isn’t sustainable, as I have said before, especially on the Chinese side. 145%, 125% is the equivalent of an embargo. We don’t want to decouple. What we want is fair trade,” Bessent said.

