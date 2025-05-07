- Senior US and Chinese officials will meet in Switzerland to restart stalled trade talks.
- The talks aim to de-escalate the trade war intensified by President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead the negotiations.
Senior US and Chinese officials will travel to Switzerland later this week to kickstart stalled trade talks following President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff rollout, according to statements from both countries.
The talks mark the first official public engagement between the world’s two largest economies aimed at resolving a trade war escalated by Trump shortly after his return to office in January.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer will attend the talks on behalf of the United States, their offices said.
Bessent told Fox News that the sides would hold meetings on Saturday and Sunday, local time, intended to lay the groundwork for future negotiations.