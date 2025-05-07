Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US-China trade talks set to resume in Switzerland amid tariff tensions

AFP
2 mins to read

Donald Trump's tariffs will be a point of discussion between US and China officials when they restart trade talks in Switzerland. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump's tariffs will be a point of discussion between US and China officials when they restart trade talks in Switzerland. Photo / Getty Images

Senior US and Chinese officials will travel to Switzerland later this week to kickstart stalled trade talks following President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff rollout, according to statements from both countries.

The talks mark the first official public engagement between the world’s two largest economies aimed at resolving a trade war escalated by Trump shortly after his return to office in January.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer will attend the talks on behalf of the United States, their offices said.

Bessent told Fox News that the sides would hold meetings on Saturday and Sunday, local time, intended to lay the groundwork for future negotiations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We will agree what we’re going to talk about. My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal,” Bessent told The Ingraham Angle show.

“We’ve got to de-escalate before we can move forward,” he added.

Vice Premier He Lifeng will attend for Beijing, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

“Vice Premier He, as the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the US lead person, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent,” the ministry said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The USTR announced that Greer would also meet with “his counterpart from the People’s Republic of China to discuss trade matters”, without naming He.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, his administration has levied new tariffs that now total 145% on goods from China, with some sector-specific measures stacked on top.

Beijing retaliated by slapping 125 levies on US imports to China, with more targeted measures.

The tit-for-tat tariffs have left the two nations with cripplingly high levies that have shocked financial markets and reportedly caused a sharp slowdown in bilateral trade.

“This isn’t sustainable, as I have said before, especially on the Chinese side. 145%, 125% is the equivalent of an embargo. We don’t want to decouple. What we want is fair trade,” Bessent said.

– Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business