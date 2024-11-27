Trump names lawyer Jamieson Greer his US trade envoy

Greer was most recently a partner at law firm, but here pictured when he was chief of staff to the United States Trade Representative in 2017. Photo / USTR, X

Donald Trump has named Jamieson Greer his trade envoy, a key figure in rolling out the US president-elect’s economic agenda, in which tariffs are set to play a significant role.

“Jamieson played a key role during my first term in imposing tariffs on China and others to combat unfair trade practices,” said Trump of Greer, who served as chief of staff to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during Trump’s first administration.

Trump also cited Greer’s experience in helping to see through a trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Greer was most recently a partner at law firm King & Spalding.

During Trump’s first term from 2017 to 2021, the United States introduced tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports, notably on China but also America’s allies.