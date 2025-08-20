The C-5M Super Galaxy arrived at Whenuapai’s Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The biggest aircraft in the US Air Force has touched down in Auckland tonight.

The C-5M Super Galaxy arrived at Whenuapai’s Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland around 10pm to deliver components for the new C-130J Hercules simulator.

The Defence Force said the components will be unloaded on Thursday, ahead of a second delivery.

In a statement, the Defence Force said the full-motion flight simulator will be ready for use next year.

“This simulator is a critical piece of equipment for the RNZAF and will train air and ground crews operating the fleet of five C-130J Hercules transport aircraft.”