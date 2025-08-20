Advertisement
US Air Force’s C-5M Super Galaxy lands at Auckland’s Whenuapai air base

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The C-5M Super Galaxy arrived at Whenuapai’s Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The biggest aircraft in the US Air Force has touched down in Auckland tonight.

The C-5M Super Galaxy arrived at Whenuapai’s Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland around 10pm to deliver components for the new C-130J Hercules simulator.

The Defence Force said the components will be unloaded on

