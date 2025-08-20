The simulator is expected to provide a safe and secure space for pilot training.
It is also expected to help with loadmaster systems training and engine run training, as well as procedural and mission systems training.
The Super Galaxy, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is 75m long and has a 68m wingspan.
It has four General Electric turbofan engines.
The Soviet-built Antonov An-225 Mriya, destroyed in Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, had an 88.4m wingspan.
The US Air Force’s stealth bomber, the Northrop B-2 Spirit, has a 52m wingspan.
The Defence Force said its personnel had been working with the US Air Force, defence company CAE USA and Lockheed Martin to deliver the simulator.
You can view more photos of the Super Galaxy below.