The C-130H Hercules landed at the Air Force Museum in Wigram this afternoon. Photo / George Heard

The final C-130H Hercules landed today at the old Wigram aerodrome, which was a working air force base until 1995.

In blustery conditions, a crowd of around 1000 watched the place land on the grass airstrip after two attempts in the suburban area this afternoon.

It was then vested in Ngāi Tahu as part of their Treaty settlement and parts of the old aerodrome have been used for the new suburb of Wigram Skies.

Crowds flocked to watch the legendary plane land in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

Wigram is also home to the Air Force Museum, where the old “Herc” will be stored and prepared for its eventual permanent display at the museum. The museum already has more than 30 “historically significant aircraft”, including a Bleriot XI-2 replica of Britannia – New Zealand’s first military aircraft – a Sopwith Pup, Spitfire, P-51 Mustang, A-4K Skyhawk and Tiger Moth.

In 2020, the Government announced the ageing fleet would be replaced by five new C-130J-30 Hercules.

It took two attempts to land today. Photo / George Heard

The last of the new aircraft arrived in December, allowing the C-130H to take a well-earned retirement.

Christchurch locals were enthralled by the sight. Photo / George Heard

NZ7001 was the first of three C-130H Hercules aircraft to arrive at RNZAF Base Auckland, Whenuapai in 1965 and the fleet was quickly put to work transporting personnel from NZ Army 161 Battery and aid to Vietnam. That same year, a Hercules with personnel and supplies made its first flight to Antarctica.

By 1969, the aircraft had proven so valuable in providing strategic and tactical airlift capabilities that a further two were purchased, bringing the fleet to five.

Webb said the Hercules had clocked up midwinter Antarctic rescues in -35C temperatures, many disaster-response missions across the Indo-Pacific, short-notice evacuation tasks such as at Kabul in 2021, and had operated in many combat zones.

Today was the first time an aircraft has landed at the base in nearly 16 years.

In 2015, one of the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopters, known as Hueys, took a last flight out of Wigram for a final trip.

Vietnam War veterans were invited for the final flight, which soared over the Garden City.

