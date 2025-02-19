The historic C-130H Hercules flown by the RNZAF landed at the Air Force Museum in Wigram in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard
One of the air force’s last retired C-130H Hercules planes made a spectacular touchdown at a disused Christchurch air force base today where it will spend its twilight years.
The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF)’s five remaining transport aircraft, which completed more than 155,000 accident-free hours of service globally, were officially retired at the end of last month.
This plane has clocked up more than 33,000 accident-free flying hours and 20,000 landings.
“It’s an incredible record considering some of the challenging and often inhospitable operating environments,” says Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb.
The iconic planes have been taking a nationwide tour before they bow out of service, with four retiring to RNZAF Base Woodbourne.
Wigram is also home to the Air Force Museum, where the old “Herc” will be stored and prepared for its eventual permanent display at the museum. The museum already has more than 30 “historically significant aircraft”, including a Bleriot XI-2 replica of Britannia – New Zealand’s first military aircraft – a Sopwith Pup, Spitfire, P-51 Mustang, A-4K Skyhawk and Tiger Moth.
In 2020, the Government announced the ageing fleet would be replaced by five new C-130J-30 Hercules.
The last of the new aircraft arrived in December, allowing the C-130H to take a well-earned retirement.
NZ7001 was the first of three C-130H Hercules aircraft to arrive at RNZAF Base Auckland, Whenuapai in 1965 and the fleet was quickly put to work transporting personnel from NZ Army 161 Battery and aid to Vietnam. That same year, a Hercules with personnel and supplies made its first flight to Antarctica.
By 1969, the aircraft had proven so valuable in providing strategic and tactical airlift capabilities that a further two were purchased, bringing the fleet to five.
Webb said the Hercules had clocked up midwinter Antarctic rescues in -35C temperatures, many disaster-response missions across the Indo-Pacific, short-notice evacuation tasks such as at Kabul in 2021, and had operated in many combat zones.
Today was the first time an aircraft has landed at the base in nearly 16 years.