Update and clarification

On 6 November 2021, NZME retracted reporting relating to Smart Environmental Limited and its then-managing director, Grahame Christian. The retraction was made after Mr Christian had commenced defamation proceedings against NZME, a journalist, and Murray Bain, who had provided information to NZME. After the retraction was published, Mr Christian discontinued his claim against NZME and the journalist, but continued it against Mr Bain.

On 14 December 2022, the High Court dismissed Mr Christian’s defamation claim against Mr Bain. Justice Walker concluded that the allegations in the two articles were defamatory of Mr Christian. However, Murray Bain succeeded in his defence of responsible communication on a matter of public interest. Mr Christian’s appeal to the Court of Appeal failed, and on 17 November 2023 the Court of Appeal upheld Justice Walker’s judgment.

When NZME’s retraction and apology to Mr Christian was first published in November 2021, NZME had only received summaries of investigative reports by PwC and Morrison Low which were relevant to the matters discussed in the reporting. During the course of the proceedings, evidence was introduced which challenged some of the conclusions in the report summaries.

In particular:

1. Justice Walker found that there was no documented agreement between Smart and the Council which permitted Smart to toll commercial waste through Thames Coromandel RTS sites. Justice Walker found that Smart had endeavoured “to persuade [the Council] that during the 2013 negotiations of the Solid Waste Contract, [the Council] had agreed that Smart could put its Commercial Waste through the RTS sites and on to landfill at Council’s rate.” Justice Walker noted that Mr Christian had signalled in two emails to the Council that Smart intended to do so, but that there was no record of any substantive response from the Council to those emails. Mr Christian asserted in evidence that it was common in business dealings to assume agreement if there was no response. Justice Walker concluded “on the evidence, I was left with the distinct impression that Smart’s approach and arguments in support of its position were no more than a negotiation strategy designed to increase leverage”.