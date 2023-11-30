Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Former waste management boss Grahame Christian loses second round of defamation battle

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
The Court of Appeal concluded that Justice Walker was right that the defence of responsible communication on a matter of public interest was made out. Photo/file

The Court of Appeal concluded that Justice Walker was right that the defence of responsible communication on a matter of public interest was made out. Photo/file

The former head of a waste management company has had his defamation claim knocked back a second time following a Court of Appeal dismissal.

Grahame Christian, founder and former managing director of Smart Environmental, brought

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business