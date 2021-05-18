Unique Art Deco 'streamline moderne' apartments up for sale in Napier

Two apartments in the Ranui apartment block on Marine Parade are for sale. Photo / Supplied

Two residential apartments in what is believed to be the only Art Deco period block of its type in New Zealand have gone on the market.

A ground floor and second apartment are for sale are in the Ranui building on Marine Parade.

Napier City Council's heritage files classify Ranui as "Napier's only example of the 'streamline moderne' phase of Art Deco style".

The streamline moderne style is an international style of Art Deco architecture which emerged in the 1930s.

The Ranui apartments were built in 1938 by architect A. Garnett, designer William John Green and builder Mr Butcher.

Most streamline moderne buildings were related to transportation and passenger movement such as bus and train stations, airport terminals, roadside cafes and port buildings, making the residential apartments unique, New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Napier Sales Associate Vaughan Wilson said.

The building has a concrete exterior and native rimu and matai interior and the two apartments remain true to their original design format with separate living areas, period open fires, leadlight windows, high-stud ceilings and combined kitchen/dining spaces.

Similar looking residences - with their asymmetrical structure and flat roofs - are found in Los Angeles and San Francisco's Sunset District.

Wilson said that while other Art Deco apartments above retail premises in central Napier had come onto the market over the decades, Ranui was the only purpose-built apartment block of its type in the area still being used as residential accommodation.

"In fact, Ranui's uniqueness is further enhanced as it is possibly the only purpose-built streamline moderne block of flats in New Zealand," he said.

The two apartments are for sale either individually or combined.