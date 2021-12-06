Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

'Unfortunate' sewage problem at NZ's tallest apartment tower, The Pacifica, now resolved

4 minutes to read
Mopping up inside a unit. Photo / supplied

Mopping up inside a unit. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

An empty drink bottle blocked a sewer pipe at New Zealand's tallest apartment tower, causing backup which damaged apartments - but that was quickly resolved, a building chief says.

Dan Ashby, director of commercial construction

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.