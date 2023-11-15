Voyager 2023 media awards
‘Unauthorised’: NZ authors’ books used to train big tech AI

Chris Keall
Big tech AIs like ChatGPT have ingested millions of books. That allows them to summarise novels, or even imitate an author's style. But experts say the key purpose of the exercise is to teach the AIs how to write and deliver more fluent responses. Image / Getty Creative

Well-known Kiwi writers are among the authors whose works have been dragged into legal action against Facebook owner Meta, claiming it used their books, without their permission, to train its artificial - and pirated copies, to boot.

