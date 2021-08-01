Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Trust trouble: Hiding loot from the ex will get harder

8 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

In the second of a two-part series, Jane Phare looks at why it will become harder to hide relationship property in trusts, and talks to industry experts about how to set up trusts properly, including

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.