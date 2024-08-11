Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Truancy and the law: crisis or smokescreen? – Sasha Borissenko

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
The Government wants to lift school attendance but is it focusing on the right students? The numbers say that the number of students who form the basis of the “truancy crisis” is just 6.6% in today’s terms. Photo / Getty Images

The Government wants to lift school attendance but is it focusing on the right students? The numbers say that the number of students who form the basis of the “truancy crisis” is just 6.6% in today’s terms. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government has set a target requiring 80% of students to be present for more than 90% of term time by 2030
  • It launched a daily school attendance portal in May to measure it
  • The “regular attendance” rate for term two was 53.1%, compared to 47.1% last year

Sasha Borissenko is a freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the legal industry.

OPINION

Last week, Associate Education Minister David Seymour said improved term three attendance rates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business