Business

Trev Terry Marine creditors include BNZ, Wells Fargo - boat company owes $16.6m

Duncan Bridgeman
By
3 mins to read
The Napier site of Trev Terry Marine, which is trading on in receivership in the hope a buyer will be found. The Taupō-based company bought Napier firm Firman Marine in late 2022. Photo / Paul Taylor

A family-owned boat business placed in receivership owes $16.58 million to creditors, including two major banks and numerous marine equipment suppliers.

Taupō-based Trev Terry Marine went into receivership on February 23, with Neale Jackson and

