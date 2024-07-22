“With the unemployment rate reaching levels not seen since 2021, it’s a tough time out there for anyone on the hunt for a job – but it is a great time for businesses who are looking for talent.”

Among the jobs with the highest average number of applications per listing were hospitality and tourism roles, transport and logistics, and retail.

“These are often industries that have more entry-level roles, and we can see waiting staff, kitchen staff and housekeeping had the highest average of applications per listing,” Tolich said.

“Hospitality businesses, in particular, may not have the need for additional staff as consumers cut back on non-essential spending like eating out and alcohol consumption.”

One recruiter, who did not want to be identified, said she was seeing large numbers of applicants for roles.

She said in some instances it seemed as though people were being pushed by Work and Income case managers to apply for any job, even if they were not suited for it.

“A lot of candidates registered with Winz, they’re not getting the support … I’m getting candidates applying for roles they shouldn’t be applying for because they don’t match any of the criteria… they’re being told by their adviser apply for anything.

“That’s really hard because ... the candidates I’m speaking to are honest that they don’t want to be on benefits, but they keep applying for jobs and being rejected, [and] it’s having a negative impact, knocking their confidence.”

The Government is taking a tougher line on beneficiaries, including check-ins to make sure job seekers are taking appropriate steps to find employment.

Across the country, the average advertised salary hit $72,717 – up 3.7% on a year earlier – but Trade Me noted this was due to a drop in the number of lower-paying job listings.

“When looking at roles that pay less than $60,000, we’ve seen a drop of 60% compared to last year, which could be contributing to the record number of Kiwis eager to move to Australia recently, lured by promises of higher pay,” Tolich said.

“However, it’s a positive sign for those in intermediate and senior roles. New Zealand employers are still offering competitive salaries to keep pace with inflation and remain competitive.”

The number of job listings for government and council dropped 66.7%, he said – the largest decrease of any industry.

The number of job applications for government and council positions in Wellington increased 119.2% year on year.

“We would expect to see fewer job listings, given the economy and New Zealand floating in and out of recession,” Tolich said.

“This environment creates a level of uncertainty, making employers hesitant to hire new staff, or even fill a role if someone ends up leaving.

“New Zealand is a nation of small businesses who will be watching economic indicators such as interest rates and the rate of inflation closely for signs of relief, which will help to boost business confidence that a recovery is coming.”

Fortitude Group recruiter Hayley Pickard said everyone was struggling.

“You’ve got companies that are struggling, companies that have just scraped by and I understand that their view ... is let’s make sure we can look after the staff we’ve got and keep the business going.”