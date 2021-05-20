Website of the Year

Top execs Justin Mowday, Damon Stapleton to leave DDB

Justin Mowday and Damon Stapleton have worked together at the top of DDB for the last seven years. Photo / Supplied

Damien Venuto
Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Two of the biggest names in New Zealand advertising are set to leave their agency.

Chief executive Justin Mowday and chief creative officer Damon Stapleton are understood to have resigned from advertising agency DDB Aotearoa.

