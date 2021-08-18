Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Timing tipped for Vocus NZ float

3 minutes to read
Mark Callander, chief executive of Vocus Group's New Zealand business and the head of theAustralasian telco's wholesale operation on both sides of the Tasman. Still / Herald Focus

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

The perpetually tipped float of Vocus Group's New Zealand unit now has a date attached.

Vocus NZ will have an IPO in November, subject to market conditions, according to a report in The Australian.

