Gentrack boss Gary Miles says the NZ firm 'just wants a shot' at government contracts. Photo / Michael Craig

Gentrack boss Gary Miles says the NZ firm 'just wants a shot' at government contracts. Photo / Michael Craig

Gentrack chief executive Gary Miles says the Government should investigate the “strange” closed tender for the $107 million Three Waters software project, which saw Koch Industries-owned Infor selected, BusinessDesk reports.

A closed tender process saw US giant Infor win the cornerstone Three Waters software project worth $107 million out of a total of more than an estimated $530m needed for operational software systems for the 10 proposed new national water entities.

The US cloud software company, which was used by Auckland’s Watercare, was chosen from a closed process that included German multinational SAP.

As part of the new National-led government’s 100-day plan, it said it will introduce legislation to repeal the Water Services Entities Act 2022.

Miles said he had received a note indicating Prime Minister Christopher Luxon would include the Three Waters plan for further investigation and said he hoped the Government would revisit the software tendering because the closed process was “a really strange set of circumstances”, which was unfortunate for taxpayers.

Read the full BusinessDesk story here.