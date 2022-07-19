Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Three parties object to liquor sales in new $50m Herne Bay supermarket

5 minutes to read
"Countdown Metro but on a larger scale", great addition to Herne Bay. Video / Michael Craig

"Countdown Metro but on a larger scale", great addition to Herne Bay. Video / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Three parties have opposed alcohol sales at a new supermarket in New Zealand's wealthiest suburb, telling of a proliferation of liquor stores in an area where there are many poor people.

The new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.