A fellow customer found and photographed the note before supermarket staff could intercept it. Photo / Reddit

A disgruntled customer has gone to new lengths to leave a review of a product they didn't love at an Australian Woolworths supermarket, of which Countdown and FreshChoice are New Zealand subsidiaries.

On the shelves filled with ready meals at Woolworths Marrickville Metro, in Sydney's inner-west, sat Coco Earth's Butter Chicken with Naan.

The product costs AU$6 (NZ$6.60) and boasts it is ready in 90 seconds.

But one buyer didn't love their meal and decided to leave an in-person review in the form of a handwritten note.

"Sauce OK," the note began.

"Chicken like eating old rope. Naan – inedible unless you like eating rubber. Same with Tikka."

Another shopped snapped a photo of the review and uploaded it to Reddit where it garnered quite the reaction.

"We need more of this," one person said.

"Not too sure about the delivery but the review is accurate," another added.

As a third said: "The people needed to know, and this shopper delivered."

But not everyone agreed with the review — or the way it was delivered.

Some suggested other ready meals that are worth a try if the customer wasn't a fan, while some recommended the supermarket's Bunch programme, where people can get samples and review products.

The supermarket revealed they were taking the advice on board.

A Woolworths spokesman told news.com.au: "We appreciate all customer feedback on our products and will be passing this on to the supplier.

"If customers ever have any feedback for our team, we encourage them to reach out to our Contact Centre or fill out the feedback form on our website."