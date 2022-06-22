"Countdown Metro but on a larger scale", great addition to Herne Bay. Video / Michael Craig

Dom Perignon is discounted by $61.99 to $249/bottle, each trolley is made from 75 recycled milk bottles and the groceries are stacked like art.

New Zealand's newest supermarket opening tomorrow is the upmarket Metro Herne Bay, Woolworths' latest and a first for New Zealand's wealthiest suburb.

The $50 million, 4000sq m store with 56 basement carparks is due to open at 10.30am tomorrow and is in the inner-city waterfront area of Auckland where house prices have dominated the market for years.

Kurt Gibbons of Gibbons Co and Ben Cook of Cook Property developed and own the building at 1 Kelmarna Ave on the site of the former Stables which they bought from Mansons TCLM.

They hold the new Jervois Rd shop in their jointly-owned company Manhattan Capital, which Gibbons said had around $250m of real estate, including other supermarkets and shops.

The Herald reported last year that Cook had struck a deal with Woolworths which had committed to a 12-year lease on the 1800sq m store with 54 carparks where a construction contract has been let.

Gibbons said Herne Bay didn't have a supermarket and the business had struck a long-term lease with Woolworths.

Metro Herne Bay, developed by Kurt Gibbons (pictured) and Ben Cook. Photo / Michael Craig

The new store looked different from most other supermarkets, he said, citing polished concrete floors, and exposed ceilings with services painted black and black shelving.

The store is 2000sq m on its upper level with a 2000sq m basement, one customer toilet, staff toilets, staff lunch area, staff lockers, meeting areas, management office and travelators and a lift.

"This is a big box metro," Gibbons said of the combination of the store size branded under Countdown's Metro name.

Getting Gib to the site wasn't an issue during construction: "We put our orders in a while in advance. We have a good relationship with suppliers."

Vehicles drive into the basement off the sidestreet Kelmarna Ave and the building fits the contours of the sloping land.

Street entry is at the Kelmarna Ave/Jervois Rd traffic-light controlled intersection and the north-facing side of the new building has glazing to maximise sunlight.

Gibbons named Fitout Solutions and Laurenson Building Co as two businesses which were keys to getting the job completed.

Workers did 10-hour days to meet the deadline for opening at 10.30am tomorrow, he said.

It became apparent part way into the job that extra hours would be needed to complete it on time, he said.

Gibbons Co's website says the supermarket would open in March so it's three months after that.

Each of these trollies is made of 75 recycled plastic milk bottles. Photo / Michael Craig

The store manager is Thomas Headifen. More than 100 people were at the site yesterday, finishing construction and fit-outs, stacking shelves and cabinets, cleaning and putting the finishing touches on the operation.

Wood-finished hanging section signs are in te reo Māori and te reo Pakeha. Dairy is kai miraka. Meals to go are o rangaranga. Fruit and vegetables are otaota.

The trolleys have "pushing for a greener future" written on the side and are mini-sized with green plastic trays.

The liquor area wasn't able to be accessed with a sign saying: "While we wait for our liquor licence to be granted, we are unable to sell liquor in this store. We apologise for any inconvenience. Thank you for your support and understanding."

Other Countdown Metro stores in Auckland are in Albert St, Halsey St and Victoria St.

"Metro is a smaller store format with its own operating model. Metro offers a unique range of food and groceries that is specifically tailored to its community, including barista-made coffee, fresh food and grab and go options as well as a range of groceries for top up shops," the business says.

Metro is not a Countdown supermarket and has a different operating model. It is smaller in size and has a unique range of food and groceries, specifically tailored to its location. Prices at Metro reflect those unique factors while still providing great value in the CBD, the business says.

NZME's OneRoof has reported Herne Bay and Remuera as New Zealand's most expensive suburbs with the most $5m house sales.

The top streets in Herne Bay are Argyle St, which has six sales of $10m-plus, and Marine Parade, which has five.