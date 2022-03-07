Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Theresa Gattung: Angel investors key to unlocking female potential in 2022

5 minutes to read
Theresa Gattung. Photo / Supplied

Theresa Gattung. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Theresa Gattung

OPINION:

Two months into 2022, we are seeing red flags for businesses everywhere. High inflation, high-skilled labour shortages and sluggish growth. We already have 35 per cent lower productivity compared with OECD best performers and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.