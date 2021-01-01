Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The world's smallest commercial distillery - operating from Auckland

4 minutes to read

Lucie Hrdina and Stewart Martel of The Vicar's Son. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By:

Aimee Shaw is a business reporter focusing on retail, small business

The world's smallest commercial distillery, producing just eight bottles per run, is operating from the Auckland suburb of Point Chevalier.

The Vicar's Son is run by software sales manager Stewart Martel and midwife Lucie Hrdina

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.