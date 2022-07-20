Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

The woman tipped to become the country's most famous prosecutor

3 minutes to read
Meredith Connell partner Alysha McClintock is widely tipped to take over the lucrative crown solicitor warrant for Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Meredith Connell partner Alysha McClintock is widely tipped to take over the lucrative crown solicitor warrant for Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

The lucrative Auckland crown solicitor warrant is up for grabs, with legal sources saying despite three candidates throwing their hat into the ring there is one clear "red hot favourite".

In June, current Auckland crown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.