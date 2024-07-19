“When I arrived in New Zealand, the only jobs for Pacific Islanders was unskilled labour. I had a dream that one day I could start a construction company - and still have that dream.”

While the airport contract the company won in December 2022 changes All Stone & Rock’s finances, it won’t change the values of this family-run business.

The company’s vision and tikanga goes back almost three decades.

Some of the stonework at Auckland Airport.

In 1996, Lemeki and wife Sisilia were planning to relocate - they had eight children at that time - from Tonga to American Samoa, where his parents had lived.

But as they were preparing to leave, Sisilia’s mum passed away in Auckland and they flew here for her funeral.

Lemeki had been to New Zealand before but this visit was different and he fell in love with the scenery and feel of the place.

Instead of America Samoa, the family with 8.5 children - they didn’t know Sisilia was pregnant again - arrived in Auckland.

They moved in with Sisilia’s dad who had a state house in Sandringham. All 10 - plus one soon to arrive - in one room.

“That room is where we actually lived,” Lemeki said.

“My wife and I didn’t want our family to be a burden on the government so we looked for any type of work to make money.

“We didn’t know she was pregnant again, so that made things tougher.”

Lemeki hustled mowing lawns during the day and when the children were in bed - under the watch of their grandfather - he and Sisilia, 69, would go through people’s organic waste looking for scrap metal, that was resold to scrap dealers.

He also had two cleaning jobs - one in the early morning and one in the evening.

Sisilia Tagi and husband Lemeki Tagi.

Sisilia started sewing with her sisters and they would take the garments to the markets on the weekends to further supplement their family’s income but her main role was stay-at-home mum while Lemeki was the main provider.

“It’s hard to explain how hard it was at that time but whatever money we made, I always put money aside for the family,” Lemeki said. “It was not easy back then. I was lucky to make $60 a week but we did what we could.

“The children were also young and needed their mum at home, and we knew education was important.”

Sesilia, youngest son John and dad Lemeki Tagi at John's graduation with a Masters in Architecture.

Lemeki later landed a job as a labourer for a construction company and learned the art of stone masonry. As luck would have it, the boss of All Rock & Stone wanted to run a restaurant, so closed it down.

In 1999, with his ex-boss’ blessing Lemeki started All Stone & Rock. The rest is history.

“I can’t remember when I bought my first home but every job I did, I always tried to save some money, and that along with education is what I have instilled in my children,” Lemeki said.

“When we were living in Onehunga, I even buried some money because I quickly realised my wife was a spender.

“People will say we are wealthy, but I just appreciate what we have. I know what it’s like to struggle but have never been afraid of hard work.

“I hope my legacy is my children and grandchildren see the blessings they have received, after the struggles we have been through.

“I tell my workers to be honest with themselves, be honest with the customers and make sure our business is spread by good reports and referrals.”

The only downside to the All Stone & Rocks’ rise was a the stroke Sisilia suffered in 2020.

“We can’t change life but we as a family manage that and she’s happy when the kids come to see her,” Lemeki said.

Today All Stone & Rock is a specialised stone craftsmanship company that takes on residential, commercial and civil projects throughout New Zealand and the Pacific.

All Stone & Rock founder Lemeki Tagi and director John Tagi.

The business operates as a dedicated family team. Lemiki and youngest son John - who graduated with a Masters degree in Architecture in 2022 and is project manager - are the company directors.

But it’s Lemeki’s commitment to craftsmanship that has fuelled the company’s success, bringing quality and excellence to the stone game. Securing the airport contract has taken years of graft and dedication to the trade.

The craftsmanship of Lemeki Tagi and his team.

John, 28, said the airport contract has allowed All Stone & Rock to think laterally, expand the business, employ more staff and give back to their community, by hiring two Warriors Development players.

John said it’s his dad’s attention to craftsmanship which has resulted in much of the company’s work.

“Through Dad’s networks, we had great recommendations for the airport job and when we went in for a meeting, many in that meeting knew of Dad’s work through friends.

“Dad taught us that hard work and commitment will pay off and that has been our family philosophy,” John told the Herald.

“Growing up, we didn’t have the luxuries of holidays with our cousins because we were always working with Dad, but now we have employed more people.

“When we were submitting for the airport contract, I was just finishing my thesis and looking at an internship but Dad asked me to help manage this job. But we got a lot of help from [Pacific economic development agency] Pacific Business Trust to get us upskilled.”

All Stone & Rock company is a Tagi family affair. The nine Tagi kids with their dad Lemeki Tagi. Photo / Supplied

“Dad always counselled us that he always wants better for his children and set about making sure we were all educated, while still being part of the business,” John said.

“From the oldest to the youngest, Dad pushed each one into areas of construction because he knew the potential of the industry.”

Lemeki Tagi surrounded by his family.

John’s siblings, Sioeli Tonga, 42, Kini Tuitufu, 40, Tongaketi Tagi, 35, Hanipale Tagi, 34, Anna Tagi, 33, Sainila Tagi, 32, Mauga Tagi, 31, Mele Tagi, 30 have all worked for the business and continue to do so.

“Dad encouraged this brother to become a builder and this one to be an electrician and another a truck driver but when we went to school, we all worked for All Rock & Stone during the holidays - including the sisters,” John said.

“They were treated like men. We were all paid and taught how to manage money. We all had to contribute to the household, and that taught us to help the family.”

John completed his Master of Architecture this year and now works fulltime helping his father run the business.

Securing the Auckland International Airport contract was a cause for celebration.

Lemeki and John attribute this success to the support they have received from Pacific Business Trust - from accounting workshops to mentorship, they say the development agency has had a transformative impact on their business, contributing to their success in a competitive industry.















