Paul Retimanu is chairman of the Pacific Business Trust, which is aiming for a wider audience.

Māori and Pasifika business networks have formed a covenant in Auckland, Wellington Christchurch and Otago to boost the Pacific’s capacity and capability.

Paul Retimanu, chairman of the Pacific Business Trust, says they are taking advantage of collaborations — called the Power of Three — and have taken office space alongside the Wellington Chamber of Commerce in Lambton Quay, and are floor-sharing with infrastructure New Zealand and Business New Zealand.

Under the guidance of Pacific Business Trust (PBT) chief executive Mary Los’e, they have also taken space at the Auckland Chamber of Commerce and finalising similar arrangements with Christchurch and Otago, as they devolve into a Pacific Economic Development organisation.

Retimanu said business was changing quickly because of technology and demography, and there was real value in adding an indigenous perspective.

“We want to make this living, eating, breathing, and we’re doing events together where we have pre-budget breakfasts where people come along to air whatever the new initiatives are going to look like. We have our awards that we do in October,” he said of the Wellington collaboration.

“This year we’re going to be doing it at Pipitea Marae. So, what we want to do is normalise that Māori and that Pasifika way of doing things.”

Retimanu says the groups hope to establish similar collaborations in Otago, Canterbury and Auckland.

Gideon Porter, Waatea.News.Com