Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The 'public information campaign' that cost $4m and the consultant's cost that's still secret

5 minutes to read
Photo / 123RF

Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Kate MacNamara

Communications strategies have become part of government work these days. But in a three-part series, Kate MacNamara looks at cases when the cause of communication has become bogged down in spin and murky disclosure.

Part

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.