Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

The making of Matakana: From a blip to a millionaires' paradise

13 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

Twenty years ago Matakana was little more than a dairy-pub-and-church blip on the road north. Now Aucklanders flock there at weekends, vying for a carpark and, liking what they see, fork out eye-watering amounts for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.