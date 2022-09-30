Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

The hunger game: Kiwi appetite suppressant to take on the billion-dollar weight-loss market

Jane Phare
By
6 mins to read
Food cravings often mean we often eat the wrong food or too much. Photo / Supplied

A New Zealand company plans to take on the multibillion-dollar obesity and weight-loss industry using an appetite suppressant made from hops. Jane Phare reports.

Auckland scientist Dr Edward Walker has spent the past 12 years

