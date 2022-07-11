Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The hip new milk making moo-ves on dairy: Producer gets multimillion dollar funding boost

4 minutes to read
The new investment of up to $6 million cited potential economic and environmental benefits from the oat milk industry. Photo / 123RF

The new investment of up to $6 million cited potential economic and environmental benefits from the oat milk industry. Photo / 123RF

John Weekes
By
John Weekes

Reporter, NZ Herald

The plains beside the long straight roads north of Invercargill could soon fuel a hip, potentially lucrative export industry.

Oats have been cultivated overseas for centuries but only in recent years has milk derived from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.