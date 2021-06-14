The great property drought: agents, buyers starved for choice after 28.9% listings drop

OneRoof: the most expensive places to live in New Zealand

Real estate agents and buyers are being starved for choice after national residential property listings plummeted nearly 30 per cent in the second greatest drop since records began 80 years ago.

The Real Estate Institute said today the total number of properties available for sale nationally last month decreased by 28.9 per cent to just 14,883, only the second time New Zealand had less than 15,000 properties available in a month since the 1960s.

The latest number of listings is down from 20,940 from last May - 6057 fewer properties compared to then.

"This is the second time that New Zealand has had less than 15,000 properties available for sale and is the second-lowest level of inventory we've seen since records began," REINZ said.

Only one region bucked the trend: Gisborne enjoyed a 15 per cent rise in inventory levels.

Regions with the largest percentage decrease in total inventory levels were Bay of Plenty -46.9 per cent from 1417 to 753 – 664 fewer houses, Nelson -45.8 per cent (from 395 to 214 – 181 fewer properties), the West Coast -44.4 per cent from 304 to 169 and

Canterbury -42.8% (from 2,800 to 1,603 – 1,197 fewer properties).

Wendy Alexander, REINZ acting chief executive, said lack of listings was a factor in continual price rises.

"Looking at the overall picture, we're still seeing that the lack of total housing supply is continuing to push up house prices.

"Properties are still selling relatively quickly for this time of year which is when we usually start to see things slow down a bit," she said.

Median prices rose 32.3 per cent annually from $620,000 last May to $820,000 last month.

Excluding Auckland, prices were up 28 per cent annually.

Auckland prices rose 26.9 per cent annually from $905,000 to $1,148,000 which was another new record.

Papakura District and Waitakere City reached new record median prices of $900,000 and $1,050,000, REINZ said.

High sales were recorded in May - the highest in three years at 7550 sales, up 1.3 per cent on April.

Excluding Auckland, 4784 properties were sold in May. Auckland had the busiest May in five years with 2766 properties sold, up 3.7 per cent increase on April and up 133 per cent annually.