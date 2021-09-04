Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

The end of 9 to 5? How Gen Z is changing the way we work

13 minutes to read
Liana Hulena, 25. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

Liana Hulena, 25. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

The 40-hour, 9-5 work model may become "outdated" as a new generation of creative, innovative, tech-savvy "digital natives" enters the workforce.

Bay of Plenty business experts say Gen Z could introduce a new era of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.