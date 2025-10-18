Advertisement
The economy is recovering, but brace yourself, there’s bad news coming - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
We may well be getting a series of ugly economic statistics between now and Christmas.

THE FACTS

  • The economic recovery may be underway, but expect ugly statistics before Christmas.
  • Inflation is expected to breach 3%, with food and power prices causing issues.
  • Unemployment may rise, with underutilisation affecting younger age groups significantly.

The economic recovery might well be under way.

The ingredients are in place – low interest rates and high export prices.

But brace yourself.

Even if things go well from here, we’re going to get a series of ugly economic statistics between now and Christmas.

There is always

