The conflict and the Covid contract: The $16.5m health contract and the spousal relationship that raised red flags

Kate MacNamara
By
15 mins to read
Otago University's Tony Dowell and Dr Nikki Turner. Photo / NZ Doctor

Covid vaccinator training scheme raises conflict of interest questions, writes Kate MacNamara.

A spousal relationship at the heart of the Ministry of Health’s $16.5 million contract to educate the army of vaccinators to administer the

