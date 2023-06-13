Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The AI revolution will change work. Nobody agrees how

New York Times
By Sarah Kessler
7 mins to read
How much work can technology take over? Photo / Glenn Harvey, The New York Times

How much work can technology take over? Photo / Glenn Harvey, The New York Times

The tally of how many jobs will be “affected by” world-changing technology is different depending on who you ask.

In 2013, researchers at Oxford University published a startling number about the future of work: 47

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business