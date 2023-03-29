Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tinkering with ChatGPT, workers wonder: Will this take my job?

New York Times
By: Lydia DePillis and Steve Lohr
9 mins to read
Artificial intelligence will impinge on work in different ways than previous waves of technology. Photo / Getty Images

Artificial intelligence will impinge on work in different ways than previous waves of technology. Photo / Getty Images

Artificial intelligence is confronting white-collar professionals more directly than ever. It could make them more productive - or obsolete.

In December, the staff of the American Writers and Artists Institute — a 26-year-old membership organisation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business