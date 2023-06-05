Voyager 2023 media awards

Prepare for doom: AI is already taking control of your money

Daily Telegraph UK
By Io Dodds
OPINION

In the spring of 2020, as Covid-19 swept across the world, artificial intelligence (AI) systems working for one of the world’s biggest credit scoring companies noticed an unexpected surge in online shopping.

