Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The $85m spend to revive KiwiRail workshops that officials recommended against

5 minutes to read
The Government has pushed ahead with an $85m investment in the revival of KiwiRail's heavy-engineering workshops in Dunedin. Photo / Peter McIntosh.

The Government has pushed ahead with an $85m investment in the revival of KiwiRail's heavy-engineering workshops in Dunedin. Photo / Peter McIntosh.

NZ Herald
By Kate MacNamara

Officials recommended against an $85m government investment in the revival of KiwiRail's heavy-engineering workshops in Dunedin in the 2021 budget, but Ministers pushed ahead with the spending last year regardless. The promise to revive Hillside

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.