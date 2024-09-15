The $76b Super Fund’s next big challenge

“What I would say is, I have a large, strong, investment team. Their job day to day is to continually look at all the investments we have in the portfolio today and what could be the next best idea to actually come into the portfolio.”

That mix could change given the fund was now allowed to take a controlling interest in other entities.

The scale challenge was reflected in an independent assessment of the fund’s success released last week, which stated that one of its challenges was embedding new leadership into the organisation to ensure its culture remains strong as it scales.

Its former chief executive, Matt Whineray, and former chief investment officer, Stephen Gilmore, had both resigned and exited in recent months.

A new chairman of the fund, John Williamson, was appointed earlier this year.

Kaingaroa Timberlands is the Super Fund's largest direct investment with a 42% stake. A law change now allows the fund to take larger positions in businesses. Photo / Chris Kenny

The report by global advisory firm WTW said the Super Fund’s results of the past five years had been excellent, but its returns going forward could be lower due to geopolitical risks and excessive levels of sovereign debt around the world.

Treasury forecasted Government withdrawals from the fund would begin in 2035, at which time the fund would be worth $139b.

About half of the fund was passively invested in global and domestic stocks, with one quarter in fixed income and about another quarter in alternative investments such as private equity, venture capital, rural holdings, direct holdings, property and infrastructure.

The fund returned almost 15% in the year to the end of June, and has returned 10% annually on average since inception, off $26.5b in Government contributions.

