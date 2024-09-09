Townsend said the latter was leading to positive returns.

“The fund is more than $17b better off than if we had implemented a strictly passive, index-linked approach.”

The 14.94% return for the financial year just ended was after costs, but before it paid $1.5b in tax.

It received $1.6b in government contributions in the financial year.

The fund made its first investment in 2003 and over that time had outperformed its benchmark of beating Treasury bills by 6.5% per year.

The Government was expected to start withdrawing money from the fund in 2035, to help pay for superannuation payments.

“We manage the portfolio in order to achieve the best long-term results for New Zealanders, in line with our intergenerational mandate,” Townsend said.

“Our equity exposure is highly diversified across sectors and geographies, and our active investment strategies are designed to take advantage of market ups and downs as they occur.”

The fund had around 40% holdings in Datacom, Kaingaroa Timberlands and insurer Fidelity Life, as well as interests in housing in Auckland’s Hobsonville and hotels and rural farmland nationwide.

It increased its stake in Brussels-based investment business Euroclear to above 8% in June, making it one of the largest single investments in its portfolio.

The fund has previously owned Kiwibank, Metlifecare and Z Energy.

A legislation change this year now allowed the fund to take a controlling stake in entities, however it had not done so yet.

