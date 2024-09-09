The New Zealand Superannuation Fund hit a record $76.6 billion valuation in the year to the end of June, an increase from the previous year’s $65.4b, largely due to impressive global share market returns.
“Declining inflation, positive macroeconomic data and optimism that generative AI technology will boost corporate profitability saw global markets perform exceptionally well,” the new chief executive of the Super Fund Jo Townsend wrote in its result announcement.
“Having global market indices so heavily dominated by such a small number of stocks, all of which are concentrated in one sector, is a very unusual situation.”
About half of the fund was passively invested in global and domestic stocks, with one quarter in fixed income and about another quarter in alternative investments such as private equity, venture capital, rural holdings, direct holdings, property and infrastructure.