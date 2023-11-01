Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tex Edwards: Supie collapse shows supermarket break-up needed

By Tex Edwards
4 mins to read
Supie went into voluntary administration on Monday. Photo/supplied

Supie went into voluntary administration on Monday. Photo/supplied

OPINION

The impact of the sad demise of Supie should really force a revisit of the public policy settings in grocery competition after the 2021 supermarket study by the Commerce Commission.

It’s noteworthy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business