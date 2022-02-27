Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tech startup helping labour-starved hort sector to test overseas market appetite

6 minutes to read
Tatou Technologies app helps ensure horticulture workers on "piece rates" are paid accurately. Photo / Supplied

Tatou Technologies app helps ensure horticulture workers on "piece rates" are paid accurately. Photo / Supplied

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

A software startup cashing in on the logic that a booming New Zealand sector with a critical labour shortage needs to help the workers it has be as productive as possible, is now eyeing Australian

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.