Tech-sceptic: What stocks the ACC is avoiding

The state health insurer, the Accident Compensation Corporation, now has $47.1b in assets under management. Its chief investment officer reveals why he's sceptical of US technology stocks and why it's hard to win infrastructure deals.

The man managing $47 billion of state investments is sceptical of United States technology stocks like Tesla and Nvidia that are being fueled by artificial intelligence hype.

“History tells us that where there’s technological change going on like that, it’s hard to capture it all, and that the people who are the early adopters aren’t necessarily the long term winners,” ACC chief investment officer Paul Dyer told Markets with Madison.

“We look back to the previous tech bubble 20 years ago and that pattern’s very prevalent.”

The ACC’s fund is half weighted to bonds, with about one-third made up of domestic and global equities, including almost $1 billion worth of stock in Alphabet (Google’s parent), Microsoft and Apple. That portion was managed by eight external investment managers.

“They’ve tended to be light on those stocks rather than heavy and we can understand why.

“At one point, none of our managers held any Nvidia stocks.”

The ACC investment fund made a 7 per cent return in the most recent financial year, compared with the previous year’s negative 9 per cent return.

Its one of only two state investment funds in New Zealand - it’s about $18b smaller than the Superannuation Fund.

Dyer has led the investment teams at both funds in his career.

In the interview above, he discusses what makes a good investor, what the ACC looks for in infrastructure deals and why he likes Warren Buffett.

