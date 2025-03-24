Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tech Insider: High Court case has two big lessons for small business owners facing social media attacks

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

A High Court case has two big lessons for small business owners facing social media attacks.

A High Court case has two big lessons for small business owners facing social media attacks.

A key case sees the Harmful Digital Communications Act - historically a vehicle for protecting private individuals from cyberbullying - used to protect a small business owner under siege. A study finds New Zealand businesses are busting their cloud budgets. Streaming gets simpler - and the commercial machinations more complex

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business