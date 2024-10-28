Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tech Insider: Auckland AI startup ListAssist signs deal with largest independent real estate broker in the US

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
From left: ListAssist founder Chris McGoldrick, head of brand and partnerships Brittany Bastings and AI lead Ben van Noorden.

From left: ListAssist founder Chris McGoldrick, head of brand and partnerships Brittany Bastings and AI lead Ben van Noorden.

An Auckland AI startup has won a contract with the largest independent real estate firm in the US. More Spark intrigue. Google says it will finally verify advertisers in the scam-riddled field of financial services.

ListAssist, an Auckland startup whose AI tool allows natural language queries of home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business